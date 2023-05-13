Elizabeth Barrett Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $51.68 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after buying an additional 198,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.