Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $84,700.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.
Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.
