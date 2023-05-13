Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $102,457.04 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.96 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,849,000 after buying an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

