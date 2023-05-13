JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $36.45. JD.com shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 6,119,966 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

JD.com Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JD.com by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 365,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,925,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200,856 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

