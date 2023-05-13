VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $18.63

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.39. VEON shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 11,572 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VEON Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VEON by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

