VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $18.63

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.39. VEON shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 11,572 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

VEON Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VEON by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,777 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

