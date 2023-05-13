VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $18.63

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $19.39. VEON shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 11,572 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
VEON Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
