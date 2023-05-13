National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $22.73

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $23.81. National Vision shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 146,678 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

