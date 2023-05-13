NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $7.94

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.35. NuScale Power shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 221,696 shares.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $529,397.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 57,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $575,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $529,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,863 shares of company stock worth $3,011,549. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,090,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

