Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 104.6% in April

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the April 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.45. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
