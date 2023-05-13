Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 104.6% in April

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the April 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Boxlight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.45. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.