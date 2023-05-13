Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.29. Kelly Services shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 7,651 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $679.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.