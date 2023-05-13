FY2027 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of KDNY opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.17. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,532 shares of company stock valued at $15,889,581. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

