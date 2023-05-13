JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in JELD-WEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

