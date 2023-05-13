Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Plug Power by 407.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

