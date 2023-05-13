Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.43.

Plug Power stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 358.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

