Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.88.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Down 0.7 %

FVRR opened at $27.94 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.