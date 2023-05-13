Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.88.
Fiverr International Stock Down 0.7 %
FVRR opened at $27.94 on Friday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Fiverr International
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
