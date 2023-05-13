Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $20.01

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $22.15. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 669,906 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.