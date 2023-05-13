TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $960.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $804.54.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $795.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $744.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.23. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $816.94.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,237 shares of company stock worth $142,824,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $387,067,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

