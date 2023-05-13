Robert M. Zak Acquires 2,000 Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Zak acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $26,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAND opened at $13.42 on Friday. Rand Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Increases Dividend

Rand Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Rand Capital Corp is a traded business development company invests in lower middle market companies located in the United States with EBITDA of up to USD 5 million and minimum revenues of USD 2 million. It provides subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity financing for early stage, later stage and growth stage capital requirements with an investment size of USD 0.75 – 5 million.

