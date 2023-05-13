New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Buys A$27,000.04 in Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Rating) insider Michael Haynes acquired 750,001 shares of New World Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.04 ($18,367.37).

Michael Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New World Resources alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Michael Haynes 19,750,000 shares of New World Resources stock.

New World Resources Price Performance

About New World Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located in New Mexico, and the Antler copper project situated in Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for New World Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.