Insider Buying: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) CAO Purchases $28,450.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $708.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

