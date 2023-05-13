Fallon William Buys 2,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veritex Stock Up 3.1 %

Veritex stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,936,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,924,000 after buying an additional 182,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 105.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 149.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Veritex by 296.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veritex by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

