Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.90

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.90, but opened at $35.30. Mosaic shares last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 839,201 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 12.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

