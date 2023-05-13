James D. Anderson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) Director James D. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $29,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 21.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after acquiring an additional 451,017 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

