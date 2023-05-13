Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $27.96. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 275,139 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $1,646,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

