AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:AWF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

