AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AWF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

