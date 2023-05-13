AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:AWF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.70.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
