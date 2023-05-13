CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Gap Down to $67.79

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.79, but opened at $64.35. CF Industries shares last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 453,181 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

