Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $27.48

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $26.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 4,009,053 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

