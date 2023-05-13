Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Expands By 103.2%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,100 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the April 15th total of 928,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 754.4 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS COCSF opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

