Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $20.30

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.30, but opened at $18.88. Manchester United shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 310,627 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 45.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manchester United by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

