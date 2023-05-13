Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $23.48

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $22.35. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 7,590 shares.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 918,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 221,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

