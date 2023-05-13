SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $22.99

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $22.09. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 9,773 shares trading hands.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $534.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 65.36% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,270 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

