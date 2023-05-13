LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.03. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 173,513 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

LSB Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $682.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

