Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOLT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

BOLT stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 1,537.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

