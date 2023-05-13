Atrium Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Atrium Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Organto Foods Stock Down 4.8 %

CVE OGO opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Organto Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.