Atrium Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Atrium Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Organto Foods Stock Down 4.8 %
CVE OGO opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.
Organto Foods Company Profile
