H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Under Weight”

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.70). The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

