PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PKI. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.60.

NYSE PKI opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

