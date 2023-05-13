Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Novanta Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 59.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,038,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

