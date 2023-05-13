Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Power Assets Price Performance

Shares of HGKGY stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

(Get Rating)

Read More

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.