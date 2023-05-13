Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ealixir Stock Performance
Ealixir stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Ealixir has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.
Ealixir Company Profile
