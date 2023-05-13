Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ealixir Stock Performance

Ealixir stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Ealixir has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Ealixir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.