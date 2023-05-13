Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTV opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Community Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Bancorp (CMTV)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.