Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTV opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

About Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in a full line of personal and business financial services. It provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Purchased Loans, Commercial Real Estate, Municipal, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.