Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Grows By 101.3%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 101.3% from the April 15th total of 511,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $1,320,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $368.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.25.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.