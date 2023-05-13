Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.27.

WAT opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.46. Waters has a one year low of $262.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

