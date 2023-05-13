Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $14.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.30. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waters has a 12 month low of $262.74 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average is $320.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

