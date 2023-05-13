Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Imunon has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. Equities analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imunon stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Imunon at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

