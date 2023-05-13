Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Imunon Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Imunon has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. Equities analysts expect that Imunon will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Imunon stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNNGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Imunon at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.