Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,521 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $923,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SDIV stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $721.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

