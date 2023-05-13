Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 432 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 391,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,569,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 194,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FITB opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

