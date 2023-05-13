Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,686 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of C opened at $45.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

