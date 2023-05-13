Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,752 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $231.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.09 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

