Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.