Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

