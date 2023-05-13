Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 10,782 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at $44,121,000. State Street Corp increased its position in StoneCo by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,533,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $35,504,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.